LISTEN: Maddie & Tae Return with New Single, "Friends Don't"

Maddie & Tae are back with the return of a brand new single, "Friends Don't." The country duo's latest track is the first to come from their forthcoming sophomore album.

"Friends Don't" is all about what could possibly stem from a friendship while showcasing their enchanting harmonies. It was co-written by Maddie Marlow and Taylor Dye themselves alongside Justin Ebach and Jon Nite.

“I hope our fans love this song as much as we do,” says Marlow. “Anything we ever do we have them in mind and want to always create music they can connect with. We have a big story to tell on this album, and ‘Friends Don’t’ is the beginning of it all.”

Maddie & Tae's next project will follow the singer-songwriter's 2015 Start Here debut album which features their No. hit, "Girl In A Country Song."