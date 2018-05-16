LISTEN: Sam Hunt Releases New Single, "Downtown's Dead"

Sam Hunt released a new single, "Downtown's Dead," today (May 16). The country star made the surprise announcement earlier this week by teasing fans with multiple images on his Instagram page.

"I've grown up a little bit since my first record, and I feel my first record was inspired by an era of my life that really left with something to say and something to sing about," Hunt told Yahoo.

The new track follows Hunt's No. 1 song a record-breaking crossover hit, "Body Like A Back Road." Although the singer-songwriter hasn't found that "next thing" he really wants to "turn into a project," the fans are here to stay.

"Downtown's Dead" was co-written by Hunt alongside Shane McAnally, Zach Crowell, and Josh Osborne.

The 33-year-old is nominated in five categories at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards May 19 including the BBMA Chart Achievement Award, Top Country Artist, Top Country Male Artist, Top Country Song, and Top Selling Song.

Sam Hunt will hit the road this summer as a supporting act on Luke Bryan's What Makes You Country Tour.