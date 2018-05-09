LISTEN: Sugarland Shares Powerful New Song, "Mother"

If you're a "Mother," you're definitely going to want to take a listen to Sugarland's new song. The country duo's latest track is just a Bigger reason to celebrate on Mother's Day this year.

"Mother" will be featured on Kristian Bush and Jennifer Nettles' upcoming album, Bigger, which drops June 8. The emotional and powerful lyrics are dedicated to all of the Mommas out there.

“We wanted to celebrate what we feel is so beautiful about mothers. What we shared with our own mothers and what we see is beautiful about that relationship and that kind of unconditional open-ended love," Nettles shared.

"She fixes all the broken things / when you're in love, she's got a ring / to give to you she hopes you give away / she don't care who you give it to / where they're from, if they pray like you / as long as they are good to you, that's enough / first thing she taught you was love is love."

Sugarland's Still The Same 2018 Tour kicks off May 25 with special guests Brandy Clark, Clare Bowen,Frankie Ballard, and Lindsay Ell on select dates.