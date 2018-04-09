LISTEN: Thomas Rhett Unveils "Life Changes" as Next Single

Thomas Rhett has announced "Life Changes" as his next single. The personal tune is the title track on the country star's third studio album.

"This song is basically my autobiography in three minutes,” Rhett said.

“It covers my college years, marrying Lauren, becoming a dad and the evolution of my music career. It’s definitely the most personal song I’ve ever written, but we all go through a lot in life whatever the story is, so I think the sentiment is something a lot of people can relate to."

The 28-year-old's "Life Changes" follows his previous single, "Marry Me," which is now platinum-certified alongside "Craving You."

Rhett is currently out on the road for his Life Changes Tour with supporting acts Russell Dickerson, Jillian Jacqueline, and Carly Pearce on select dates.

Thomas Rhett is nominated for Male Vocalist of the Year, Album of the Year, and Video of the Year at the 2018 ACM Awards.