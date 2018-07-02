Little Big Town Receive Their Own Exhibit at the Country Music Hall of Fame

Little Big Town has become one of the biggest acts in country music and now they have their very own exhibit at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum.

Karen Fairchild, Kimberly Schlapman, Phillip Sweet, and Jimi Westbrook of Little Big Town celebrated 20 years together June 26 by opening the exhibit. The band members gathered together in front of family and friends to share the humbling honor in Nashville.

"We've been collecting things our whole career-- all of us. When we found out about the exhibit we just gathered things that were special to us as a band," Schlapman told the Associated Press.

The new exhibit features ticket stubs, clothing, tour memorabilia, and other things the band has collected since they got their start in 1998. "Little Big Town: The Power of Four" is now open through June 9, 2019.

Little Big Town is currently out on the road for their co-headlining 2018 Bandwagon Tour with Miranda Lambert. The group recently released the first track from their upcoming album, "Summer Fever."

Check out the photos from Little Big Town's ceremony at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum below.