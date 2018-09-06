LOCASH Celebrates Football Season with 'Pepsi Tailgate Tour'

LOCASH is ready to hit the road this football season as they bring fans live performances across the country. The duo consisting of Preston Brust and Chris Lucas is set to headline the first-ever Pepsi Tailgate Tour at select NFL and college games.

Related: Here’s the Notre Dame Football Schedule for 2018

“We’re super excited to be partnering up with Pepsi and being part of the Pepsi family,” said Lucas. “Teaming country music and football fans is the perfect combination for a party!!”

Aside from LOCASH’s main stage performances, Pepsi will provide a full gaming area, opportunities for you to win Pepsi stuff items, and more. If you attend a Pepsi Tailgate Tour stop, you may also be surprised with a meet-and-greet with an NFL legend.

LOCASH is fresh off the release of their brand new single, “Feels Like A Party,” which was recently the No. 1 most added song at country radio. It is their first of new music since signing with Wheelhouse Records and will be featured on their upcoming album.

“Good things sure do happen in pairs; THANK YOU Country radio for embracing this song, we’re so honored and appreciate your support,” Brust said.

Click here for the full list of Pepsi Tailgate tour stops.