Luke Bryan Delivers “Sunrise, Sunburn, Sunset” Music Video

Luke Bryan's new music video will have you reminiscing about your favorite summer memories. The country superstar's latest single, "Sunrise, Sunburn, Sunset," now has the perfect visual to go along with it.

Bryan's heated new track is featured on his sixth studio album, What Makes You Country. "Sunrise, Sunburn, Sunset" was co-written by Chase McGill, Ryan Hurd, and Zach Crowell.

The video follows a young couple's summer romance as they enjoy some fun lakeside. Bryan of course brings the song to life with a beautiful sunset as his backdrop.

Luke Bryan is currently out on the road for his What Makes You Country Tour XL with special guests Sam Hunt, Jon Pardi, Carly Pearce, and Morgan Wallen on select dates.

Watch Luke Bryan's "Sunrise, Sunburn, Sunset" music video below.