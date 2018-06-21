Luke Combs Announces Next Single, "She Got the Best of Me"

Luke Combs announced earlier today that his next single will be "She Got the Best of Me." The track is featured on the country star's latest project, This One's For You Too.

Combs' co-wrote "She Got the Best of Me" alongside songwriters Channing Wilson and Rob Snyder. The 28-year-old had originally recorded the song 4 years ago shortly after moving to Nashville.

The deluxe version of Combs GOLD-certified album, This One's For You, was released June 1. It concluded his 17-track collection which immediately sent him back to the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Country Albums chart.

Luke Combs is set to perform live at America's biggest birthday party in Washington, D.C. on July 4 in support of A Capitol Fourth. He is currently out on the road as a supporting act on Jason Aldean's 2018 High Noon Neon Tour.

Listen to Luke Combs' "She Got the Best of Me" below.