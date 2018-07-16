Miranda Lambert Joins Little Big Town for "Girl Crush" Performance

Miranda Lambert kicked off her 2018 The Bandwagon Tour with special guest Little Big Town over the weekend. The country superstar joined the group on stage in North Carolina July 12 to perform their No. 1 single, "Girl Crush."

"The Bandwagon Tour kicked off last night in Charlotte NC. A night I will never forget! Y’all were on fire," Lambert captioned her Instagram photo.

"Girl Crush" is featured on Little Big Town's sixth studio album, Pain Killer. The song garnered band members Karen Fairchild, Kimberly Schlapman, Philip Sweet, and Jimi Westbrook two GRAMMYs in 2016 including Best Country Duo/Group Performance and Best Country Song.

Watch Little Big Town and Miranda Lambert perform "Girl Crush" below.