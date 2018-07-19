Miranda Lambert Takes Her "Pink Sunglasses" to 'Late Night Seth'

Miranda Lambert brought her "Pink Sunglasses" completely polarized to Late Night with Seth Meyers July 18. The track is featured on the ACM Female Vocalist of the Year's The Weight of These Wings album.

Lambert also gave an additional performance of her song "Ugly Lights" for Seth Meyer's live audience. The singer-songwriter wrote these tracks while she was fresh off of heartbreak after divorcing Blake Shelton in 2015.

Ran Fans will be able to hear all of Lambert's latest tracks while she's out on the road this summer. The 34-year-old kicked off her 2018 The Bandwagon Tour earlier this month as a co-headliner with Little Big Town.

Watch Miranda Lambert's performance of "Pink Sunglasses" and "Ugly Lights" below.