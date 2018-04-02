POLL: Who Should Win Album of the Year at the 2018 ACM Awards?

The 53rd Academy of Country Music Awards will air live April 15 from Las Vegas. It is Country Music's Party of the Year and we will be there to give you exclusive coverage.

The nominees for Album of the Year at the 2018 ACM Awards include Little Big Town; The Breaker, Jon Pardi; California Sunrise, Chris Stapleton; From A Room: Volume 1, Old Dominion; Happy Endings, and Thomas Rhett; Life Changes.

Tell us who should be this year's WINNER by voting below!

Who Should Win Album of the Year at the 2018 ACM Awards?

The 2018 ACM Awards will broadcast live from the MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, April 15 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.