Post Office Building Named After Merle Haggard

From the jailhouse to the mail house he goes.

A post office in Merle Haggard's hometown of Bakersfield, California has been named after the late country music legend.

According to Billboard, on Friday, April 6, a ceremony was held in his honor with about 300 people in attendance including his sister and widow. The celebration took place on the two-year anniversary of Haggard's death as well as what would have been his 81st birthday.

The building is located at 1730 18th Street and was officially designated as the Merle Haggard Post Office by US Representative Kevin McCarthy.