Randy Houser to Release Film Inspired by 'Magnolia' Album

Randy Houser is preparing for the release of his fifth studio album, Magnolia, on January 11. In addition, the country singer has just announced he will share a featured-film inspired by the twelve track collection.

The feature narrative film is set to embody the the sentiment of the lyrics behind Magnolia. Houser spent the last two years working to eventually share his personal journey with his fans which stems from the 'Magnolia State.'

“Magnolia tells my story but also tells the story of running away from something while not knowing exactly what you’re running to,” said Houser. “As I got into the groove of creating this album, the story became so vivid in my mind that I realized it had to live through more than just a body of music and become a film. That’s exactly what we created... a film about running towards your truth.”

Houser's Magnolia album is set to include his current single and Top 40 hit, "What whiskey Does." Additional details surrounding the highly-anticipated film will be announced in the coming weeks.