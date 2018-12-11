Reba McEntire, Brad Paisley, and More Perform During 'CMA Country Christmas'

Celebrate the holidays with your favorite country stars!

December 11, 2018
Lauren Hoffman

© Admedia, Inc

Reba McEntire hosted CMA Country Christmas on abc Monday night (December 10) and it was filled with holiday cheer from start to finish. The performance lineup included some of country music's biggest stars as they gathered together in Music City. 

Related: Country Stars Create the Ultimate Holiday Cookbook

Brad Paisley, Martina McBride, Brett Eldredge, Dustin Lynch, Dan + Shay, and many more hit the stage live from Belmont University's Curb Center in Nashville. The two-hour special marked the ninth annual music celebration for the network.

Tony Bennett, Lindsey Stirling, and Diana Krall were among the special guests to appear during the holiday special as well. Fans will hear covers of some of the most famous tunes of the season such as "Silver Bells," I'll Be Home for Christmas," and "Little Saint Nick." 

Click here to watch the full 2018 CMA Country Christmas special. 

Tags: 
Brett Eldredge
Old Dominion
Dustin Lynch
Reba McEntire
Dan + Shay