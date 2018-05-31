Sara Evans to Receive 2018 Service to America Leadership Award

It was announced today (May 31) that Sara Evans will receive the 2018 Service to America Leadership Award. The country star will be presented with the honor in Washington, D.C. June 12 by the NAB Education Foundation.

According to a press statement, "The Service to America Leadership Award recognizes individuals and organizations responsible for improving the lives of others through extraordinary public service."

While Evans is receiving the NABEF's highest individual honor, she will also perform a selection of songs during the event. The "All the Love You Left Me" singer released her eighth studio album, Words, in July of 2017.

“Sara Evans continues to grace the country music charts with her stunning voice and lyrical authenticity to the delight of fans everywhere,” said NABEF President Marcellus Alexander.

