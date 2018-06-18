Scotty McCreery Marries Gabi Dugal

Scotty McCreery married Gabi Dugal on June 16 in the mountains of North Carolina. The newlyweds had been dating for six years before the country singer proposed in September of 2017.

According to People, the ceremony was officiated by McCreery's childhood pastor and more than 200 people were in attendance. The American Idol alum and his beautiful bride shared their first dance to Elivs Presley's "Can't Help Falling in Love."

The newlyweds will head off to Tahiti for their honeymoon on Tuesday. Mr. McCreery now looks forwards to moving in with Mrs. McCreery while revealing to the magazine, it will "be much nicer coming back from the road and seeing my wife."

It was reported that McCreery did in fact perform his current single, "This Is It," during the reception as well. The track is featured on his new album, Seasons Change, and was written for his beautiful bride.

