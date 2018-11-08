Sugarland and Brothers Osborne Exchange Smear Campaigns for Their CMA Nominations

Sugarland and Brothers Osborne reversed the rhetoric and campaigned for each other ahead of Country Music’s Biggest Night. The acts are both nominated in the Vocal Duo of the Year category at the upcoming 2018 CMA Awards.

We asked Sugarland’s Kristian Bush and Jennifer Nettles as well as John Osborne and T.J. Osborne why they think the other duo should win. Well, let’s just say one response was a lot “taller” than the other.

Brothers Osborne believes that it's all about redemption with the return of Sugarland to country radio. But when the Brothers went high, Sugarland went low which sparked a potential CMA Scuffle. Nettles even questioned whether or not Brothers Osborne are in fact… brothers?

Hilarity ensued while the duos devolved into smear campaign tactics. The Brothers’ blast “lame response” at Sugarland’s height discrimination – and somehow a fake promise (that never happens, right?) for a Donny & Marie OSMUND plus OSBORNE supergroup is hatched.

The 2018 CMA Awards will air live from Nashville's Bridgestone Arena November 14 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC hosted by Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood. Click here to follow our CMA Red Carpet Countdown.