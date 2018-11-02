Tim McGraw Releases New Original Track, "Gravity"

Tim McGraw has officially released his latest original track, "Gravity." The song was featured in the award-winning 2018 National Geographic film, Free Solo.

Related: Tim McGraw's "Neon Church" Is All About Life Choices

McGraw co-wrote the intense lyrics along with Lori McKenna to tell the personal story of rock climber Alex Honnold. The country superstar also co-produced "Gravity" with Byron Gilmore.

"Lori McKenna and I wanted the lyric of ‘Gravity’ to be a reminder that fear is a battle fought on a variety of planes, from mental to spiritual to physical," McGraw said upon the Free Solo premiere.

The release of "Gravity" follows the 51-year-old's newest single, "Neon Church." McGraw is expected to release his highly-anticipated fifteenth studio album in 2019.

Listen to Tim McGraw's "Gravity" below.