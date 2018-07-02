Tyler Farr Delivers "Love By The Moon" Music Video

Tyler Farr has released the music video for his new single, "Love By The Moon." The country star's latest track sets the tone for his upcoming album.

Throughout the video, fans will get to see what it's like to live on the Farr family farm. Farr's wife Hannah makes an appearance as well along with their adorable pup.

"What you see is what you get in this one, y'all! It was the earliest I've ever been up for a video, but it was a damn good time having my wife along for the ride," Farr shared to Instagram.

We sat down with the 34-year-old for an exclusive interview to discuss his personal connection to "Love By The Moon" and more. You'll see a different side of Tyler Farr as an artist while watching the video below.