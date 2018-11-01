Watch Blake Shelton and 'The Voice' Coaches Perform "Honey Bee"

What do you get when Batman, Robin, Catwoman, and a penguin take over Hollywood Boulevard? Well, The Voice coaches gathering together to perform for a live crowd on Halloween.

Blake Shelton along with Kelly Clarkson, Jennifer Hudson, and Adam Levine performed "Honey Bee" together. The country superstar's 2011 tune is featured on his sixth studio album, Red River Blue.

Although it's even harder to take them seriously in costume, "every word was right on the money." There's no denying the chemistry between these four is just simply off the charts and you can catch more of The Voice coaches on Monday and Tuesday at 8/7c on NBC.

Blake Shelton will hit the road in 2019 for his 'Friends and Heroes Tour' with special guests The Bellamy Brothers, John Anderson, Trace Adkins, and Lauren Alaina.