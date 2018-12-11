Watch Brett Young Perform "Here Tonight" Live on the 'TODAY Show'

Brett Young appeared on the TODAY Show this morning (December 11) to perform "Here Tonight." It is the first single to come from the country singer's Ticket To L.A. album.

The singer-songwriter released his sophomore project just last week and is already at the top of the charts. Young and his band brought country to New York City delivering a solid performance earlier today.

Young co-wrote 10 of the tracks featured on Ticket To L.A including “Here Tonight." The track follows his four straight Platinum-certified No. 1 singles which were all previously released.

Brett Young is currently out on the road for his 2018 CMT on Tour: Here Tonight.

Watch the official music video for "Here Tonight" below.