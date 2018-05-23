WATCH: Chris Janson Delivers Powerful "Drunk Girl" Music Video

Chris Janson has unveiled the music video for his current single, " Drunk Girl." The sensitive new track tells the story from a concerned father's perspective and the country star is now showcasing that with his latest project.

“We don’t ever want to offend anybody,” Janson told People, “but man, it’s almost a disservice if you don’t bring light to some subjects that are so important and don’t get talked about nearly as much as they should."

While the singer-songwriter shut down Music City to sit down at his piano on Broadway, he most certainly delivered a powerful message. Janson co-wrote "Drunk Girl" alongside Tom Douglas and Scooter Carusoe.

"Drunk Girl" is featured on the 32-year-old's sophomore record and was released back in December. We sat down with Chris Janson for an exclusive interview to discuss the inspiration behind Everybody and more.