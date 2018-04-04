WATCH: Dan + Shay Share Acoustic Performance Of "Tequila"

Grab the "Tequila" because Dan + Shay have released a new video for their latest single. The country duo have unveiled an acoustic performance for the track which was filmed in Colorado.

Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney showcase their powerful vocals while accompanied by a single guitar. With their lyrics taking you back to a certain place, the guys wanted to keep it vulnerable and emotional.

"Tequila" marks the first track to be released from Dan + Shay's forthcoming third studio album. Smyers co-wrote the viral hit alongside Nicolle Galyon and Jordan Reynolds.

Dan + Shay are nominated for Vocal Duo of the Year at the 2018 ACM Awards.