Watch Dierks Bentley Perform "Burning Man" On 'The Tonight Show'

Dierks Bentley has kept himself busy in New York City this week promoting his new album, The Mountain. The country superstar appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon June 13 to perform "Burning Man."

Bentley's "Burning Man" features country duo, Brothers Osborne, and is included on The Mountain. It was released June 8 along with an inspiring music video which tells the story of a fan who suffered a heart attack at the age of 25.

“I’ve never heard a song communicated like this in country music before. I love Brothers Osborne both as musicians and people and I knew they would connect to the song like I did," Bentley told People.

Dierks Bentley is currently out on the road for his 2018 Mountain High Tour with special guests Brothers Osborne and LANCO.