WATCH: Dierks Bentley Performs "The Mountain" on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'

Dierks Bentley made an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on April 18 in support of his forthcoming record, The Mountain.

The country superstar performed the title track as well as the lead single, "Woman, Amen." Bentley's ninth studio album is due out June 8 and follows his 2016 project, Black.

It was recently announced that the 41-year-old will launch his very own country music festival on Labor Day weekend. Bentley's Seven Peaks Music Festival will take place in Colorado on "The Mountain" featuring performances by Miranda Lambert, Dan + Shay, The Cadillac Three, and more.

Dierks Bentley will hit the road in May for his Mountain High Tour with special guests Brothers Osborne and LANCO.