WATCH: High Valley Reveal Pros and Cons of Working Together as Siblings

High Valley first impacted the music scene with the release of their latest single, “She’s With Me,” in 2015. The country duo’s Top 10 hit is featured on their fourth studio album, County Line.

Now, Curtis Rempel and Brad Rempel are sharing the pros and cons of working together as both bandmates and siblings. It may just be "God's Plan" to have High Valley's "biological meshing of the vocal tones" out on the road together.

It just so happens the Rempel brothers get mistaken for Hidden Valley. Luckily, the guys like ranch dressing on their pizza.

Watch above for more on the rising stars including the weirdest places they've ever written a song and what the most country thing they've ever done is.

High Valley is nominated for New Vocal Duo or Group of the Year at the 2018 ACM Awards.