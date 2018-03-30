WATCH: Kacey Musgraves Plays First, Best, Last, Worst

Kacey Musgraves sat down to play a game of 'First, Best, Last, Worst' in celebration of her new album, Golden Hour, released today (March 30).

The country singer reveals what the first thing on her bucket list is, the best karaoke songs, and even the last lyric she has written.

Musgraves unveiled "Slow Burn" may be the final song she put together, however, it's the first you'll hear when you check out her record.

The 29-year-old shared with Billboard that she wants her fans to take the best route possible. You should "Slow Burn" with friendships, romance, when having a drink, and even while listening to Musgraves' Golden Hour.

As for what the worst job she's ever had is? You'll have to watch below!

Kacey Musgraves joins Little Big Town's The Breakers Tour as a supporting act in April.