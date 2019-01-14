Watch Kane Brown Perform "Good As You" on 'GMA'

Kane Brown made an appearance on Good Morning America today (January 14). The country singer performed his new single, "Good As You," which is featured on his sophomore album, Experiment.

The 24-year-old's "Good As You" is the second track to be highlighted from the project and follows his No. 1 smash hit, "Lose It." It was co-written by Brown alongside Brock Berryhill, Shy Carter, Taylor Phillips, and Will Weatherly.

"I just wanna wake up everyday here in this bed / never leave 'I love you' left unsaid / it might take a hundred lifetimes to / but baby, I just wanna be good as you."

Brown gave a solid performance of the romantic hit in front of host Robin Roberts and a live audience in New York City's Times Square. The singer-songwriter revealed "Good As You" is one of his favorite songs to come from his new record.

Kane Brown is currently out on the road for his headlining 2019 'Live Forever Tour' with special guests Granger Smith, RaeLynn, Danielle Bradbery, and Jimmie Allen on select dates. It was also just announced that he will join Jason Aldean's 'Ride all Night Tour' which kicks off in May.