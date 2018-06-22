Watch Kane Brown's New "Lose It" Music Video

If you didn't "Lose It" shortly after the release of Kane Brown's new single earlier this month, it may finally happen today. The country star has shared the official music video for his new track.

It is the first song to be released from Brown's upcoming album due out November 9. The "Lose It" video was directed by Alex Alvga and is a perfect match for the uptempo beat.

Brown revealed that "Lose It" introduces new instruments to his music and is simply a fun rocking song. The 24-year-old is more than excited to play it during his live shows this summer.

Kane Brown will join Brad Paisley's 2018 tour as a supporting act alongside Dan Tyminski this summer.

Watch our exclusive interview below to hear his thoughts on "Lose It" and more.