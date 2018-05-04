WATCH: Keith Urban Performs "Fast As You" with Dwight Yoakam & Brothers Osborne

Keith Urban was joined by Dwight Yoakam and Brothers Osborne on stage just last weekend in California. The country superstar's pulled off the surprise collaboration during night two of Stagecoach.

Urban invited John and T.J. Osborne out to perform an unforgettable rendition of "Fast As You" with Yoakam himself for the country loving audience.

Fans in the desert experienced "extreme epicness" according to Brothers Osborne, and we'd have to agree. Yoakam's "Fast As You" is featured on his 1993 album, This Time.

"HUGE thx to @brothersosborne and @DwightYoakam for gracing our stage with your mythical mojo!!!!!!" -KU #Stagecoach, Urban shared to Twitter.

Keith Urban dropped his tenth studio album, Graffiti U, on April 27. The "Coming Home" singer will embark on his headlining Graffiti U World Tour in June with special guest Kelsea Ballerini.