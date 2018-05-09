WATCH: Keith Urban Performs "Never Comin Down" on 'Late Night With Seth Meyers'

We are "Never Comin Down" from Keith Urban's most recent performance on Late Night With Seth Meyers. The country superstar stopped by to chat with Seth Meyers, and of course perform one of his new tracks.

"Never Comin Down" is featured on Urban's latest record, Graffiti U, which marks his tenth studio album. Since November, he has released three singles including "Female," "Parallel Line," and "Coming Home."

The newly released song, "Never Comin Down," is one of the more upbeat sounding tracks featured on the project. Urban gave a feel good performance in New York City which is just a sample of what he'll bring out on the road this summer.

Keith Urban will embark on his Graffiti U World Tour in July with special guest Kelsea Ballerini.