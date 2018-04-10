WATCH: Lindsay Ell Plays "Criminal" for New Music Video

Lindsay Ell has released a music video for her latest single, "Criminal." The rising country star's chart-topper is featured on her debut album, The Project.

Although she is escaping from prison throughout the video, Ell continues to showcase her flawless guitar skills and raw vocals. The 29-year-old's "Criminal" follows the success of "Waiting on You" and is the second single to come from the record.

Produced by Kristian Bush, "Criminal" was co-written by Ell, Fred Wilhelm, and Chris Stevens. According to Rolling Stone, the track is currently the No. 1 song on Canadian Country radio "making her the first solo female to claim the top spot since 2008."

Lindsay Ell is currently a supporting act on Brad Paisley's Weekend Warrior Tour and will join Sugarland's Still the Same tour this summer.