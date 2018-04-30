WATCH: Morgan Wallen Joined by Florida Georgia Line for 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' Performance

It has been a huge month for Morgan Wallen and to top it off, the rising country star hit the stage on Jimmy Kimmel Live! to perform "Up Down."

The track is included on Wallen's newly released album, If I Know Me, and features Florida Georgia Line. The country duo joined him on stage to perform the smash hit on April 27 for Jimmy Kimmel's audience.

Prior to Wallen's television debut, Kimmel presented him with a plaque to celebrate "Up Down" becoming a GOLD-certified single.

Florida Georgia Line and Wallen were both on the Stagecoach Festival lineup over the weekend as well. Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley invited the 24-year-old to perform "Up Down" with them during their headlining set.

Morgan Wallen recently wrapped up his 2018 Up Down Tour and will join Luke Bryan's What Makes You Country Tour for select dates throughout the summer.