WATCH: Shania Twain Performs "Life's About to Get Good" on 'The Late Late Show'

Shania Twain made an appearance on The Late Show With James Corden June 11 to perform her new single, "Life's About To Get Good."

The track is featured on the global superstar's fifth studio album, Now. Twain performed live for James Corden's audience in her classic cheetah attire.

Twain stopped by the late-night talk back in October as well to perform her previous single, "Swingin' with My Eyes Closed." Now dropped in September of 2017 and was the first music to be released by the country singer in 15 years.

It was recently announced that Twain will team up with Jake Owen for a new singing competition. The new series, Real Country, will air on the USA Network later this fall.

Shania Twain will be out on the road throughout the summer for her 2018 Now Tour.

Check out Shania Twain's "Life's About To Get Good" performance below.