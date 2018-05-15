WATCH: Tyler Farr Delivers Live Performance of "Love By The Moon"

Tyler Farr went live on his Facebook page earlier today (May 15) to unveil new music. The country star also performed some of his previous hits including “A Guy Walks Into A Bar,” “Whiskey In My Water,” and more.

Farr gave his brand new single, "Love By The Moon," its live debut while answering fan questions. The track will be featured on his upcoming third studio album which was produced by Sugarland's Kristian Bush.

Tyler Farr's "Love By The Moon" was co-written by Ross Ellis Lipsey, James McNair, and Chris Stevens. It follows his 2017 release of "I Should Go To Church Sometime."

Watch below!

Check back HERE on Friday for an EXCLUSIVE interview with Tyler Farr.