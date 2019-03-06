Lay’s Adds Beer Cheese, Flamin' Hot Dill Pickle, and Lime & Sea Salt Potato Chip Flavors
March 6, 2019
(99.5 WYCD) -- Lay’s enjoys funky potato chip flavors. Remember last summer when they had their Taste of America flavor line? Well now their back with their collection called “Turn Up The Flavor”; three chip flavors which are inspired by music.
Electric Lime and Sea Salt - These “tangy and vibrant”chips will be “energetic and upbeat” like pop music.
Flamin’ Hot Dill Pickle Remix - It’s a mix of the trendy Flamin’ Hot flavor and popular pickle-flavored snacks, “spicy and fresh,” like hip-hop music.
Kettle Cooked Classic Beer Cheese - “Bold flavor” to mimic rock music.
Our new music-inspired flavors are a hit! Grab a bag and unlock custom music from Bebe Rexha. -- #LaysTurnUpTheFlavor pic.twitter.com/3ztFsFiFzB— LAY'S (@LAYS) March 4, 2019