Lay’s Adds Beer Cheese, Flamin' Hot Dill Pickle, and Lime & Sea Salt Potato Chip Flavors

March 6, 2019
(99.5 WYCD) -- Lay’s enjoys funky potato chip flavors. Remember last summer when they had their Taste of America flavor line? Well now their back with their collection called “Turn Up The Flavor”; three chip flavors which are inspired by music.

Electric Lime and Sea Salt - These “tangy and vibrant”chips will be “energetic and upbeat” like pop music.

Flamin’ Hot Dill Pickle Remix - It’s a mix of the trendy Flamin’ Hot flavor and popular pickle-flavored snacks, “spicy and fresh,” like hip-hop music.

Kettle Cooked Classic Beer Cheese - “Bold flavor” to mimic rock music.

