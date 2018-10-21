Life Gets Easier Once You Hit 44

By: Kelly Meyers

Do you still feel like life is super difficult at times? There's good news.

It gets easier! Instead of us giving some vague answer as to when that may happen, science has actually figured out the magical age.

In our twenties and thirties, we may be working on our education, career, starting a family and maybe even buying a home. Those years can be super stressful.

But -- once you get to 44 years old -- life gets much easier, according to a recent study.

What are some of the magical components to finally reach this bliss?

They include career success, feeling confident in your skin, and also knowing your children are doing well and having a happy, stable relationship.

You can read more details of the study below.

I saw this on The Sun app and thought you’d enjoy it Life is a breeze once you reach the age of 44, research claimshttps://t.co/7bkaG50wKT — Rozina (@Rozina45) October 17, 2018

Have you hit this magic age yet? Do you feel like life is suddenly much easier?