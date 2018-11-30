Lineup Announced For 2nd Annual Bay City Country Music Festival

(99.5 WYCD) -- We are getting closer to Christmas, but we are already dreaming of summer!

99.5 WYCD is pleased to announce the lineup for the Bay City Country Music Festival.

Billy Currington, Jimmie Allen and High Valley will be performing at the 2nd annual event, which will be held June 21 and June 22, 2019 at Wenonah Park. Another headliner will be announced on a later date.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, Dec. 7 at 10 a.m. on etix.com.

Make sure to listen to 99.5 WYCD for a chance to win a pair of 2-day VIP passes!

More details will be added when available.