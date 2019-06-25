'The Lion King' Tickets Are Now On Sale

Just as the original animated film "The Lion King" celebrates its 25th anniversary, tickets are on sale for the new version of the film out this summer.

The movie doesn't hit theaters until July 19, but if you can feel the love you can get the tickets now and ensure your family good seats.

"The Lion King" is expected to dominate the box office when it's released and could set a Disney record.

The film has an all-star cast behind it: Beyoncé Knowles-Carter will voice Nala, Donald Glover will voice Simba, Chiwetel Ejiofor will voice Scar and John Oliver will voice Zazu. James Earl Jones will reprise his role as Mufasa.

Fandango, AMC, Cinemark and Regal, all have tickets available now.