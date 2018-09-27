Dreamstime

Liquor Board Shuts Down Auburn Hills Ax-Throwing Bar

September 27, 2018
(99.5 WYCD) - A Michigan bar got shut down when state liquor officials didn't approve of the pub's feature attraction - ax-throwing.

The one-day suspension was served on Sept. 10 by Michigan’s Liquor Control Commission to Hub Stadium in Auburn Hills, a leisure complex that features ax-throwing lanes, in order to develop new safety procedures and precautions, as reported by the Detroit News

The Liquor Commission say the bar was too 'lax' about the rules, allowing alcohol and open-toed shoes into the ax-throwing area.  Inspectors even saw customers jumping out of the way of flying axes, the Detroit News reported.

The bar's liquor license was suspended so they could make "numerous" structural changes.

