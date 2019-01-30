LIST: 50 Ideas For Things To Do While You’re Stuck Inside Avoiding The Cold

If the frigid temps are making you go stir crazy at home, we have 50 ideas for things to do to make your temporary hibernation a little more fun. There are great ideas for being stuck inside with your kids or being home alone!

1. Bake cookies

2. Play a board game

3. Build a blanket fort

4. Go through your boxes of photos

5. Clean out your fridge

6. Re-arrange your cupboards

7. Switch up your home decorations

8. Have a movie marathon

9. Make dinner together as a family

10. Have an indoor Olympics

11. Watch home movies

12. Read a good book

13. Do a craft

14. Make something in the crock pot

15. Do a work out video

16. Color – adult coloring books are all the rage now!

17. Play cards

18. Play hide and seek

19. Play flashlight tag

20. Have a scavenger hunt

21. Break out the knitting/sewing/crocheting you’ve been putting off

22. Write a letter to a friend (or a Facebook message)

23. Take a bubble bath

24. Update your address book

25. Make a “campsite” inside

26. Have an indoor picnic

27. Give yourself a facial

28. Drink some tea

29. Do yoga

30. Put on a good album and dance around the house

31. Catch up on the news

32. Deep clean your house

33. Give yourself a skin scrub

34. Research new recipes

35. Binge-watch a new (to you!) TV series on Netflix

36. Read the paper

37. Play a video or computer game

38. Make ice cream sundaes

39. Do indoor hopscotch

40. Go through your closet and put aside clothes for donation

41. Shoot a video on your phone

42. Give your pet some extra attention

43. Do a crossword puzzle or sudoku

44. Call someone and catch up over the phone

45. Warm up with a bowl of soup

46. Put together a puzzle

47. Test your knowledge with brain teasers at a site like Sporcle.com

48. Clean out your phone and update your software – get rid of unwanted photos, apps and contacts

49. Online shop

50. Listen to 99.5 WYCD – you might even win something!