LIST: The Highest-Paid Country Music Stars Of 2018

(WYCD) - Luke Bryan has toppled Garth Brooks from his position as the highest-paid artist in country music. The superstar ranks No. 1 on Forbes' newly released list of the top-earning stars in country music in 2018.

Bryan pulled in $52 million, thanks largely to a slew of shows on his worldwide headlining tour where he grossed seven figures nightly.

Only one woman earned her way onto the Forbes list this year, while overall, Forbes reports that the growing mainstream recognition for country music is opening up new revenue streams for today's stars. Three of the performers who made the list have recently opened bars in Nashville, and several are also popular television personalities.

Here’s the full list, according to Forbes.

10. Dolly Parton $19m

9. Brad Paisley $20m

8. Toby Keith $22m

7. Jason Aldean $23m

6. Florida Georgia Line $27m

5. Blake Shelton $28m

4. Zac Brown Band $31m

3. Kenny Chesney $37m

2. Garth Brooks $45.5m

1. Luke Bryan $52m