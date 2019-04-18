LIST* These Restaurants Will Be Open On Easter

(99.5 WYCD) -- Easter Sunday can be a wonderful time to have fun with friends and family, but if you want to enjoy a nice brunch or dinner out or need to get some last-minute supplies, you may be wondering what’s open on Easter in 2019. Here’s a comprehensive list of where you can shop and eat on Easter Sunday 2019.

Applebee's - They’re open normal Sunday hours, so plenty of time to get your $2 Vodka punch on.

Boston Market - You can go to Boston Market on Easter and you can also get their holiday catering spread.

Buffalo Wild Wings - Locations will be open on Easter Sunday though some may be delayed so check your local restaurant.

The Cheesecake Factory - Bring on the Easter cheesecakes.

Chili’s - They will be open regular business hours.

Cracker Barrel - The restaurants are open and they’re offering an Easter Heat n' Serve dinner to go as well.

Denny's - It’s Denny’s, they’re open 24/7.

IHOP - Easter pancakes for the win!

Macaroni Grill - Come in for a special Easter brunch from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

McDonald's - Verify with your local location first to be sure they’re open, but you should be able to get your Big Mac and fries this Sunday.

Olive Garden - They’re open and running usual hours on Easter.

Outback Steakhouse - If it’s a Bloomin’ Onion and steak you want this Sunday, you’re in luck.

Panera - Check local hours, but most locations of this chain will be open on Easter.

Starbucks - Hours may be adjusted for the holiday, but you can still get your caffeine fix on Easter.

Waffle House - They’ll be open for all your Easter waffles and hash brown needs.

Because these restaurants are franchise owned businesses, please check local restaurant for availability on Easter Sunday for the restaurants below.

McDonalds

Wendy’s

Sonic

Arby’s

Starbucks

Subway

Burger King

Taco Bell

Dunkin’ Donuts

KFC

Domino’s

Dairy Queen

IHOP

TGI Fridays

Panda Express

Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse