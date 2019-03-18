Little Caesars Bringing Back Bacon Wrapped Deep Dish Pizza

(99.5 WYCD) -- Little Caesars is bringing back its Bacon Wrapped Deep! Deep! Dish pizza to restaurants.

Those who download the Little Caesars app or order online can get early access to the bacon wrapped goodness on March 18. Then, starting March 21, the pizza will be available at Little Caesars locations for a limited time.

The pizza is an eight-corner deep dish pizza wrapped in a wall of over 3 1/2 feet of whole strips of bacon, then topped with pepperoni and even more bacon.

"It's no surprise that customers emphatically asked us to bring back the bacon," Ed Gleich, senior vice president of global marketing for Little Caesars, said in a press release. "And we're very excited to offer early access to customers who have downloaded our Little Caesars app, which is really easy and fun to use."