Little Caesars Launches Thin Crust Pizza

(99.5 WYCD) -- In its nearly 60 year existence, Little Caesars has never made a thin crust pizza, until now.

The Detroit-based pizza chain said it's new thin crust pepperoni pizza, which had been tested at select locations, will be sold nationwide for a limited time. It's priced at $6 for a large, and will be available daily from 4 p.m. 8 p.m. Hot-N-Ready item.

Little Caesars describes the pizza as having ”a crispy, flaky, thin crust" with good amount of pepperoni and cheese, similar to their popular Extra Most Bestest pizza.

“This is thin crust pizza done Little Caesars style,” said Ed Gleich, senior vice president of global marketing for Little Caesars, in a statement. “The abundant toppings go all the way to the edge, and then the pizza is party cut so every bite is an explosion of pizza taste. The crust may be thin, but the pizza is big on toppings and flavor. And of course, this pizza variety has our unwavering focus on value, quality and convenience.”

Customers can also order ahead and pre-pay via the Little Caesars app, then collect the order using Pizza Portal pickup, a Little Caesars' heated, self-service mobile order pickup station.

When customers arrive at the store, their order is ready for them to pickup so that they can go directly to Pizza Portal pickup and input a 3-digit pin or scan a QR code. Then, the door on the secured compartment opens.