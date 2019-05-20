Little Caesars Testing Plant-Based Sausage Topping On Pizza

(99.5 WYCD) -- Little Caesars is working with a very new pizza topping!

The chain announced Monday (May 20) they are testing out Impossible Supreme Pizza - topped with a meatless sausage - at 58 restaurants in Fort Myers, Florida; Yakima, Washington; and Albuquerque, New Mexico.

The $12 pizza also comes with mushrooms, caramelized onions and green peppers.

Impossible Meat is a non-meat alternative made of plant-based protein.

According to CNN, Little Caesars president and CEO David Scrivano said in the company's statement that their products need to appeal "to our loyal, mostly carnivorous, fans....this is likely just the beginning of plant-based menu items from Little Caesars."

Other chains are starting to introduce plant-based protein items to their menu with this increased demand.