No, You're Not Going To Win Free Little Caesars Pizza For Life On Facebook

(99.5 WYCD) -- Little Caesars is warning of a scam circulating on Facebook.

WXYZ-TV reports a Facebook account titled Little Caesars USA, posing as the pizza chain, made a post saying a customer has one free Little Caesars for life but hasn't responded within the 24-hour limit.

The fake account said everyone who shares the post by 8 p.m. Thursday night will have the chance to be the next winner.

As of Thursday afternoon, the post has over 322,000 shares.

Little Caesars said the offer is a fake and has been in touch with Facebook security to alert them to the scam.