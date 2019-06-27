Christmas In July? Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cakes Available At Walmart

(99.5 WYCD) -- Merry Christmas, boys and girls!

No, we’re not crazy. Christmas in July has arrived, and it’s all thanks to Little Debbie and her sweet, cult-favorite snack cakes.

Walmart is bringing back Little Debbie's Christmas Tree cakes back to its stores and for a limited time.

The treats are returning to stores on Wednesday (June 26), as the company celebrates "Christmas in July." The Christmas-tree shaped cakes will now feature Santa on the beach with a cool glass of milk.

The snack cakes are normally available during the holiday season, but are making a celebratory comeback at Walmart exclusively.

The Christmas Tree cakes will be available for $2 while supplies last. As for the rest of your favorite Yuletide treats, you’ll have to wait patiently for the holiday season!