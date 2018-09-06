Little Girl Belting 'Cry Pretty' Amazes Even Carrie Underwood

(99.5 WYCD) - She's only 12 years old, but a South Carolina girl's big voice has gained the attention of country music superstar Carrie Underwood after video of her singing went viral.

Ansley Burns' mom, Stephanie, posted a video of her daughter singing to Underwood's smash hit, "Cry Pretty," on the radio on Aug. 20.

The unpretentious phone video, taken by mom in the front seat of their vehicle, while Ansley was belting out the song in the backseat, has been viewed, reacted to and commented on more than a million times since then.

While Ansley's mom noted simply that the song was her daughter's favorite (and asked viewers not to mind her shaking her hair loose while getting down), Underwood herself took notice.

The superstar shared Ansley's video on her own account with the encouraging words: "Ansley, this is amazing! Everybody keep your eyes out for this girl!"

Ansley has auditioned for America's Got Talent twice and plans to go back next year, her mom told WYFF-TV.

Very cool, Ansley. Keep it up!