Live-Action 'Dora The Explorer' Movie Gets Trailer

(99.5 WYCD) -- A childhood favorite adventurer is getting a live-action movie. “Dora and the Lost City of Gold,” a live-action movie based on the Nickelodeon cartoon “Dora the Explorer,” has released its first trailer ahead of the film's Aug. 2 release.

The movie follows Isabela Moner as the titular character, who gets sent to live a normal life with her cousin Diego (Jeffrey Wahlberg), before she gets captured by her parent's rivals and made to find...you guessed it, a city of gold.

The official synopsis reads: "Always the explorer, Dora quickly finds herself leading Boots (her best friend, a monkey), Diego, and a rag tag group of teens on an adventure to save her parents and solve the impossible mystery behind a lost Inca civilization."

Eva Longoria from "Desperate Housewives" and Michael Peña from "Ant-Man" will play Dora's parents.

Parents seem just as excited as kids to see the movie after checking out the trailer. Many moms on Twitter compared the trailer to an Indiana Jones movie.